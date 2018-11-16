Speech to Text for Deadline near for campaign sign pick-up

happening today -- the deadline to pick up all campaign signs from the midterm election... is tomorrow. waay 31 learned if the signs are not picked up, the property owner could receive a warning. waay31's scottie kay talked with politicians who still have signs out.. and learned what others think about it. hannah berryhill, huntsville resident "they start out okay, but by the end, i'm sick of it. i'm sick of seeing it, i'm sick of hearing about it. i'm over it." that was hannah berryhill's answer when i asked her what she thought about campaign signs. she told me she gets tired of driving by them.. especially when it's been days after the election. hannah berryhill, huntsville resident "i think it keeps divisions strong between people. and we're ready to just be united." berryhill was happy to hear the city has a rule that all campaign signs must be picked up within ten days after an election.. with saturday being the deadline for those who ran in this past election. hannah berryhill, huntsville resident "i think rules are rules. and if the rules say ten days, then ten days after, they should be gone." i noticed a few of sam givhan's signs were still out, so i gave him a call.. he admitted to me that not all of his signs will be up by saturday, as he's been busy with other things.. and says the weather hasn't helpedespecially when it comes to getting the bigger signs. i talked with one woman who owns a store and says she doesn't think it's fair that she can't have signs out when others do. huntsville resident "when we have events we're not allowed to put signs out for our sale, because someone from the city will come pick them up and throw them away." she and berryhill agreed that if her signs are being thrown away.. so should the leftover campaign signs. hannah berryhill, huntsville resident "i think that we have enough trash without having somebody's name who's already run still out there." reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news givhan told waay 31 he plans to have all of his signs picked up before thanksgiving.. but says he's noticed some signs that are still up from the election in