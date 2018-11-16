Speech to Text for Douglas Burned Dog Update

last year's budget plan... an update on the dog that was set on fire in douglas just two weeks ago... police are still searching for whoever did it and the lab's caretakers say they are in need of donations to keep up with vet bills. waay31s sierra phillips was at the clinic for an update on sky's recovery. this is the animal clinic sky has been living in for the past few weeks i went inside to find out how shes doing and what she needs now" harris "the last part is going to be the hardest" just a few weeks ago someone set this yellow lab on fire...her family found her in their front yard "all of the skin was burned off of one area of her leg and all of her belly" now she needs skin grafts-- but one of her caretakers mary harris says sky has a community of support around her "i think right now she's spoiled rotten because shes received so much attention here" douglas police told me today they still don't have any leads on who could've done this "that's going to be the hard part...how do you prove it?" but ... if you have information on who did this and it leads to a conviction there's a 5000 reward that multiple people in the community have donated to "she is a really nice, sweet dog" ...and today sky has come a long way in her recovery "she has tolerated this better than you could've imagined" in albertville sp waay31 news to donate to sky's recovery the organization friends of marshall county animals ask you either contact them or donate to the mccory