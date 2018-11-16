Speech to Text for Senator Doug Jones on Farming and Steel Tariffs

income. new at six... senator doug jones made the trip to huntsville for the groundbreaking . after that ... he traveled to new hope where he spent the afternoon with local farmers. waay 31'srodneya ross followed along, and got the opportunity to talk to him about two big topics: how the steel tariffs might impact the auto industry, and the farm bill. the senator spent time talking to three generations of farmers including the owner of butler and sons farm here in new hope and he talked to me about the farm bill that's sitting on president trump's desk. "farm bill will include a lot of things. it'll include crop insurance. it includes a number of things like that that will help in those down years." the farm bill will provide aid to farmers across the united states that are hurting because of the trade war with china and losses from natural disasters. that's especially critical here in alabama after hurricane michael destroyed millions of dollars of crops. but cotton farmers aren't the only ones hurting. soybean farmers are feeling the burn too. "even though it's been somewhat healthy, ever since the trade war with china we have seen a drop and it's a significant drop in the prices. which causes some real concern among the soybean farmers." senator jones also talked about the imposed tariff's on steel.jones said it's the automobile tariff's that are most concerning to him. 'the automobile tariffs would really, i think, hurt alabama's economy because it will hurt not only automobile manufacturers, but it's going to hurt suppliers. it's going to hurt those people that transport automobiles. it's going to hurt gasoline prices." with mazda toyota hosting their groundbreaking friday morning many are wondering how the tariff could impact the plant. "toyota mazda can go ahead and build that plant. how their production will end up. how many people they employ though will yet to be determined, i think, and it'll be based on large plant, i believe, what the demand might be. jones told me he enjoyed his visit to madison county and that visiting farmers helps him and his team know what they need to prepare for future bills that impact farmers.live in new hope, rr, waay 31