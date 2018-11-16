Speech to Text for Owners give up land for Mazda Toyota

the mazda toyota plant in huntsville is one step closer to reality this afternoon. dignitaries from across the state marked the symbolic moment when a robot broke ground on the 1.6 billion dollar facility near limestone county. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. crews have been preparing the land for months now. but this morning ... the mega site became the envy of the state, at a ceremonial groundbreaking. among the people there-- huntsville mayor tommy battle, u-s senator doug jones and governor kay ivey. waay 31's sydney martin is at the site this afternoon... sydney - we heard city and state leaders - even the automakers - cheering on the city. but it's a bittersweet day for some. we are thrilled mazda toyota are bringing their joint venture to the grat state of alabama. we'll have 4,000 new jobs for our people , $1.6 billion in investment in our great state and this will be the largest economic development project landed by alabama in a decade... dan, demetria-- this plant is considered the largest economic project in alabama in a decade. and while the entire region will benefit, some families gave up a lot to make this day possible. kiyotaka shobuda , mazda motor corporation "for automakers like us....a plant feels like home. sweet home..or in this case i should say sweet home alabama. people clapping" with a rousing welcome ... the mazda and toyota corporations tell huntsville, this is their new home. a large portion of the land used to be home ... to farmer russ mcdonald. russ mcdonald, previous land owner, "the reality of giving up a place that's been in our family 80 years that we have made our living off of...it's hard to see it go." mcdonald told me he was one of about 12 land owners who sold their property to make way for the new mazda- toyota manufacturing plant. he knew the land was in a prime spot for development ... and he sold and donated about 1 thousand acres total on the site. russ mcdonald, previous land owner, "if it can grow cotton...it can grow houses...you know? it is easy to develop and we know it was inevitable with the growth in huntsville." mcdonald told me his family has been preparing for this day for about 10 years...when huntsville was a finalist for the volkswagen plant.... a decade later, it's happening with mazda-toyota. russ mcdonald, previous land owner, "it's hard to believe it really happened.... you know? but we were trying to cooperate with everyone to make it happen because it's important to the state." the land his family has worked for nearly a century ... now has a 21st century focus. masashi aihara, mazda toyota manufacturing president "there must be no better place to produce vehicles than alabama. and i look forward to our future vehicles being made in the state of huntsvile and alabama." russ mcdonald, previous land owner, "it's tough to come out here and see the place. the fields i've walked for 60 years." the plant is expected to open in 20-21 and have about 4000 thousand workers. live in huntsville