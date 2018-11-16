Speech to Text for Groundbreaking at the Mazda Toyota Plant Friday

tonight -- we are one step closer to seeing the first car roll off the line at the mazda- toyota plant in huntsville! thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. mayor tommy battle, governor kay ivey, senator doug jones and leaders all the way from japan -- made it out to the ground breaking! they even had a robot- officially break ground... the plant alone will bring 4- thousand jobs to north alabama! it is expected to start manufacturing cars in 2021 and will make the toyota corolla ... and a yet-to-be revealed mazda cross-over... tonight, mayor tommy battle says he is excited to work with mazda toyota. ...mark on this industry with two incredible partners, toyota and mazda tonight -- we have team coverage of this monumental day. we start with waay 31's sydney martin ... who has more tonight about the robot that stole the show. mike cicco, fanuc america corporation, "the robot you see here which helped us break ground is an important part of manufacturing automobiles. robots like this one is something we will see a lot of inside the mazda-toyota plant. mike cicco, fanuc america corporation,"they're used to paint the cars. there used to machine the engines within the cars. there used to assemble and spot-weld the cars together. they're used to handle various parts of the automobiles." greg canfield, secretary of commerce "that took them literally a matter of hours to be able to program that. that's an example of one of the hundreds and hundreds of robots that are in our plants today but it's really fun to watch." the president and c-e-o of the company that makes the robots made the trip from michigan for friday's groundbreaking..to show his support and his company's plans to move here. mike cicco, fanuc america corporation,"this wonderful state of alabama is on our list with the tremendous growth. to be the next location of fanuc." and he said that location would most likely be somewhere in the tennessee valley which would help get technicians on the ground. and governor kay ivey said fanuc's interest in the area is something we will start seeing more of soon. governor kay ivey "suppliers and other related fields will come and they will want to do business here too just like the robot folks.so it's a great door opener for the business in alabama. we say welcome. we are ready for new business to come and thrive. and cicco said although the robot today just shoveled some dirt..they can be made to hold a lot more weight. mike cicco, fanuc america corporation,"we even make robots that are big enough that they can handle the full car once it's completed. and move it through the plant for the different manufacturing processes." syd, "cicco told me the company is already looking in the area and would hope to have their space set up before the plant opens in 2021....and state leaders told me they expect to see more businesses to do the same. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." as part of today's groundbreaking-- mazda toyota donated 750-thousand dollars to support stem- related programs! half a million of that -- will go to the huntsville madison county chamber foundation ... to launch a new program for students interested in manufacturing . the remaining money will go to six school districts in support of stem and career technical programs... you see them listed on your screen now. mazda toyota also gave 50- thousand dollars to the boys and girls club of north alabama and the food bank of north alabama. and 20-thousand to the greater huntsville