Speech to Text for Warming continues through this weekend

clinic in albertville. the sun finally made an appearance on our friday, though it was mostly filtered by high clouds. we will have more sun over the weekend. an overall dry period is setting up for the next week, so the forecast is mainly about temperatures. this evening will be cold enough for jackets if you're heading out to any of the high school football games. temperatures will drop through the 40s. temperatures will drop to 32- 35 degrees for saturday morning lows. the afternoon will warm into the 60s. we will wash, rinse, and repeat for sunday. clouds will increase on monday. if we are to get rain within the next seven days, monday is the day it is most likely to happen. even then, it's in the form of spotty areas of rain. more of us will stay dry than get rain. temperatures will drop off again. highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s next week. lows will range from upper 30s to lower 40s. although we are warmer, those temperatures will still be above our normal high of 64 and our normal low of 42. of course, those "normals" will be easing back, too. i point this out to say that beyond the next seven days, we do see some indication that temperatures could climb to above-normal readings. that would be for the week after thanksgiving.