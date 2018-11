Speech to Text for Lawyer Speaks for Bus Crash Survivors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five waay 31 is learning more about the deadly bus crash that happened in desoto county mississippi. this is a story we first brought to you as breaking news on wednesday. today, waay 31's scottie kay talked with a victim's lawyer. scottie what did you find out?