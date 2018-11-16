Speech to Text for AG Files Lawsuit Over Landfill

new at 5-dead chickens.rotte n garbage. the stench is so bad in an albertville neighborhood ...the attorney general has filed a lawsuit. the legal battle over the former albertvile landfill has been going on for 15-years. tonight the state says it's a nuisance, and a hazard to people around it. waay31s sierra phillips went to the neighborhood to find out just how bad it is. "its kind of a really strong trash smell or a chicken plant kind of smell" rebecca fulton moved to albertville three years ago. she says back then, she had no idea what she was signing her nose up for. "they dont make it public knowledge" standup "all around me right now is that former landfill now neighbors say i'm actually in a good spot but just downwind they say sometimes it smells like dead chickens and one neighbor said she has to hold her breath to get out of her car" in a lawsuit filed by the attorney general's office ... the area is a nuisance to people around it -- and there is a constant smell and stream of discolored water running off the landfill and into the waters of the state "other than the dump thats all anybody gripes about--- i guess if it wasnt over there no one would have anything to complain about" the attorney generals office told me the owners of the property- tommy gamble and marshall c&d llc... didn't do what they were supposed to do when they closed down the landfill.now they're in violation, and have two weeks left to respond. for now-- rebecca fulton says shes happy for the winter weather .... "the cold kind of packs down the odor" .....but knows if nothing changes, the smell will be back. "in the summer time its bad laugh" in albertville sp waay31