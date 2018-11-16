Speech to Text for Possible Late Start Times for Students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students in madison county schools could start classes 30 minutes later in the next school year. the late start proposal is just one way the board is trying to make time for what they call professional learning communities. this means teachers will have more time before class to find the best ways to academically coach their students.