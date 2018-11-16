Clear
Possible Late Start Times for Students

Posted: Fri Nov 16 08:43:31 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 08:43:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

students in madison county schools could start classes 30 minutes later in the next school year. the late start proposal is just one way the board is trying to make time for what they call professional learning communities. this means teachers will have more time before class to find the best ways to academically coach their students.
