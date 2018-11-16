Speech to Text for Judge Deciding if Acosta Gets Press Pass

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, a district court judge in washington will decide if the white house must restore the press pass of cnn reporter jim acosta. the judge was set to make his decision yesterday-- but pushed it back to today. cnn asked the judge for an order that would force the white house to immediately hand back credentials that give reporters