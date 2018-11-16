Speech to Text for Gray Rd. Closed for Repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

january 2019. happening today, crews in limestone county are closing gray road near tanner, for repairs. gray road will be restructured and repaved. the road is expected to be shut down through next week. one man we spoke with says gray road is in bad condition. the road had just gotten so rough that i was almost having to ride towards the middle of the road, just to dodge the potholes. and just the way the road is so rough, it almost rattled you off the road. according to the district's commissioner steve turner, the road is in bad shape because of bad weather and a steady