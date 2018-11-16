Speech to Text for BCBS Alabama No Longer Covering...

field training. blue cross blue shield of alabama announced it'll will no longer cover oxycontin as one of its preferred drugs. the decision is to help combat the opiod epidemic. instead, they will cover other drugs. doctor marshall platka from phoenix emergency care in huntsville said he prescribes opioids-- but each patient has to agree to use it properly. we offer them addiction treatment like suboxone and they no longer have..i don't give them a third day supply. i say, 'this is like you're allergic to it. i'd be wrong to give you any at all. you get none. blue cross blue shield of alabama says the new policy will go in