Speech to Text for Police Recruits Finish

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the next six weeks. this morning, five police recruits in madison are one step closer to becoming full time officers. the five recruits graduated from the 175th session of northeast alabama law enforcement academy. they still have 14 more weeks of training before they will return to madison. when they return they will have another 14 weeks of