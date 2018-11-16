Clear
Police Recruits Finish

in the next six weeks. this morning, five police recruits in madison are one step closer to becoming full time officers. the five recruits graduated from the 175th session of northeast alabama law enforcement academy. they still have 14 more weeks of training before they will return to madison. when they return they will have another 14 weeks of
