Speech to Text for Judge Won't Stop Execution

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a federal judge in nashville said he won't stop the upcoming execution of a tennessee inmate. david earl miller argued the electric chair is unconstitutional and the lethal injection is worse. he's arguing for a firing squad. the judge dismissed it but ordered the corrections department to provide his attorney phone access to miller during the execution. miller is scheduled to die on december 6 for