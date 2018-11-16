Clear
Judge Won't Stop Execution

a federal judge in nashville said he won't stop the upcoming execution of a tennessee inmate. david earl miller argued the electric chair is unconstitutional and the lethal injection is worse. he's arguing for a firing squad. the judge dismissed it but ordered the corrections department to provide his attorney phone access to miller during the execution. miller is scheduled to die on december 6 for
