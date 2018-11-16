Clear
Stop Walmart Act

Posted: Fri Nov 16 08:08:09 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 08:08:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

us senator bernie sanders has introduced a bill called "the stop walmart act." the act would prevent large companies from buying stock unless they pay all employees at least $15 per hour-- the current pay is $11 an hour. it would also allow workers to earn up to seven days of paid sick leave-- and limit ceo compensation to no more than 150 times the median pay of all staffers.
