Speech to Text for Stop Walmart Act

us senator bernie sanders has introduced a bill called "the stop walmart act." the act would prevent large companies from buying stock unless they pay all employees at least $15 per hour-- the current pay is $11 an hour. it would also allow workers to earn up to seven days of paid sick leave-- and limit ceo compensation to no more than 150 times the median pay of all staffers.