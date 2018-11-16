Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mazda-Toyota breaks ground on new facility in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Blood Donations

Blood Donations

Posted: Fri Nov 16 08:05:43 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 08:05:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Blood Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today the american red cross is asking for the public to give blood donations as the holiday season approaches. this is the time of year where they're most in need. today you can head on over to huntsville blood donation center-- it will be open from 8:15 am until 3:15 pm. the red cross says donations decline due to busy schedules and
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events