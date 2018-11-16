Clear
School Bus Crash

Posted: Fri Nov 16 07:58:21 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 07:58:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

breaking news involving a crash with a school bus in lawrence county. the sheriff's office and district superintendent confirmed no children were on board at the time. it happened just after 6-30 this morning on highway 214 east lawrence high school when a car struck the side of the bus. we're told there are only minor injuries to both
