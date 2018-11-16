Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. mazda toyota will have their official groundbreaking ceremony today. it will take place at 9:30 this morning. governor ivey, senator doug jones, and huntsville mayor tommy battle will all be on hand for the ceremony. waay 31 will have multiple crews on site and stream the ceremoney on our website at waay tv dot com. this morning, the death toll in california form the wildfires has climbed to 66. authorities say over 630 people are still missing. thousands of people displaced from the wildfires are living in tents and makeshift shelters. right now, the woolsey fire in southern california is over 60 percent contained. this morning, president trump is preparing for his trip to california. white house officials says he will be there saturday to visit people impacted by the fires. the president signed a declaration for the state earlier this week. in a big shift for the scientific community, 60 countries voted to change the global definition of the international system of units. the definition of a kilogram, for example, has been based on a metal cylinder in paris for the last 130 years. measurements will be based on mathematical constants starting in may 2019. the changes are expected to have a wide-reaching impact on technology, trade, heath and science. students in madison county schools could start classes 30 minutes later in the next school year. this would give teachers more time before class to find the best ways to academically coach their students. happening today, crews in limestone county are closing gray road near tanner, for repairs. gray road will be restructured and repaved. the road is expected to be shut down through next week. right now waay 31 along with our co-sponsors-- 94- point-1 whrp-- are collecting warm winter coats for kids! drop off locations are all listed on our website-- waay tv dot com. happening today--during our midday newscast-- waay 31's lynden blake will join radio personality mojo from our partners at w- z-y-p-- 40 feet in the air in a scissor lift. it's all part of the "bikes or bust" even to collect bikes for children in need this holiday season. they'll be at the ashley's furniture store on south memorial parkway.