Speech to Text for Apsel Gas station without power

waay 31's rodneya ross spent the day in aspel as well. she followed the national weather service as they surveyed the damage ... and found businesses that were still reeling from the powerful storm. ll : if you tried to get gas from this jet-pep in aspel you'd be out of luck because the gas station just like many of the residents are without power after last nights tornado. it was back to the stone ages for the jet-pep on highway 72... "we just break out the old calculator and do the best we can and help the best we can." the gas station wasn't damaged by the tornado.... but just down the street, a different story where homes and a church took the brunt of the storm. the national weather service arrived as i was scouting out the area. they spent time looking at damage to trees and buildings, to make their determination of e-f-1.... moderate damage with winds up to 110 miles an hour.we've had no reports of injuries -- something that makes the weather service happy to hear. "i'm very pleased with the warnings. very pleased with just the whole forecast, the communication between us, the media, the emergency management, and the media." back at the jet-pep ... the aftermath of the storm is putting a bit of a damper on business "we usually make anywhere from 6 to $1500 a day and we've probably made had about 15 to 20 sales today. so it's a good loss and that's not including any of the gas sales that you know are up to $2000 on gas easily." ll : i reached out to the power company to see when the power will be restored they told me they're not sure right now but that crews are working as fast as possible. in jackson co, rr, waay 31 news. the national weather service confirmed tornado