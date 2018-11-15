Speech to Text for Aspel church damaged in tornado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just down the street from where stephen is, sits aspel united church. the building has some damage tonight .. but members are counting their blessings. waay 31's rodneya ross continues our coverage with a look at how they'll rebuild. aspel united church on county road 539 was damaged in the tornado...i'm going to step out of the way so you take a look at the roof which is where most of the damage happened. the tornado was quick but mighty... dulaney "about the time we got the alert on our phone the start had already come and did its damage." church board member keith dulaney says monday night's tornado moved fast. the national weather service says it was an e-f-one ...with winds up to 110 miles an hour, and causing quite a bit of damage to this small community. barron "so far what we've seen is a lot of extensive tree damage. a lot of trees either snapped or uprooted. a lot of that damage happened in the cemetery next to aspel united. "the metal roofing was rolled up and we had a lot of damage to the cemetery that we take care of. big cedars...limbs broke off." despite the damage the church says they'll be open for service on sunday and they're thankful the damage wasn't worse. "like i said, it's just a blessing to god because it could've been worse." ll: the church told me the next step is to have the insurance company come out to assess the damage and then they can begin making repairs. in jackson co, rr, waay 31 news.