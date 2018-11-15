Speech to Text for Greene Street Parking Deck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five -- more parking is coming to downtown huntsville... after the city approveda new parking garage. the greene street parking deck will sit at the corner of greene, holmes and lincoln streets. a city owned parking lot sits there now. waay 31's rodneya ross explains how many spaces will be added... and why they're needed. i'm standing in the parking lot that will soon be the home of a brand new parking deck. the parking deck will bring almost 500 new parking spaces to downtown huntsville. the parking deck is estimated to cost taxpayers as much as 10 million dollars. the garage will feature 490 parking spaces plus offer retail space on the ground level. the city administrator told me a lot of work has gone into ensuring the parking garage will fit in that area. hamilton "it's been designed to really fit with the context of the buildings around it so it won't just be an ugly parking deck but actually have some aesthetic features to it so that it looks well it looks good with the surrounding buildings." as huntsville continues to grow parking is a concern for many -- especially for businesses in the area. sip sits right across the street from the future site of the parking deck. the bar manager told me they're looking forward to more parking forcustomers. briscoe "i'm really excited about it because the more people we can have park downtown the more we can play downtown. john hamilton told me the project will take about 12 months to complete. people who currently park in the lot will be relocated to a nearby lot while construction is being done. hamilton also said there will be some road work that'll have to be done too which could impact nearby businesses. briscoe said he's not too worried about that though. briscoe "the construction will..that will put a damper on things for a minute but that's just part of growth." . the city expects construction to begin in the first two months of 2019. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay