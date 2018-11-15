Speech to Text for Trash Pandas Mania

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trash panda mania sweeping the tennesse valley, the excitment continues to build saturday for the baseball team coming to north alabama at the grand openeing of the trash pandas emporium at bridge street at 9 am the doors open, but saturday is not all about buying the merchandise, it's about securing seats for the brand new stadium. if you make a season ticket deposit saturday, that will cost you 250 bucks, and it gets you a voucher, that gets you your place in line for picking out seats before the stadium ever opens. ballcorp owner, ralph nelson says people are going to be camping out friday night making sure they get as high on that list as possible! so when the time comes,those who secrure their spot, have dibs on the best seats in the house. we are going to take them in the ball park adn the person who has voucher number 1 will get to pick their seat first, then number two, number three, they get to put a sticker with their name on it, and thats how they will reserve where they're going to sit. dont worrry there will be coffee and donuts for those who are brave enough to camp out in this november weather in order to get the first vouchers. again all this is happeing saturdy at 9