Speech to Text for Proposal to change school start times

new at ten - if you have a student in the madison county school system listen up... starting next year - there's a chance your child will lose half an hour of learning time and start late one day a week. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the board headquarters to explain the reason for the superintendent' s proposal ... this late start proposal is one way the board is trying to make time for what they call professional learning communities ... which are essentially these little teams of teachers who get together to figure out the best way to academically coach your student ... rebecca rundle "when it's all said and done at the end of the day it's for the kids." rebecca rundle has two kids in the madison county school system ... like any parent ... she wants what's best for them ... rr "by doing this the school board is showing they want what's best for our kids." even if that means starting school 45 minutes later every wednesday to give teachers extra meeting time ... matt massey "our teachers need to collaborate and work as a team" these teams ... or professional learning communities ... help reinforce the idea that teachers are responsible for the success of every student under their umbrella of expertise ... not just the ones in their individual classroom ... mm "whether its the third grade teachers or the math teachers at a school and they're looking at student data and they're comparing how their students are doing from classroom to classroom" that's what superintendent matt massey wants to make time for ... here's how he could do it ... for monday, tuesday, thursday, and friday school would start at 7:45 and end at 2:45 for students in kindergarten through intermediate school. for students in middle and high school schools would start at 8:30 and end at 3:30 on wednesdays, the proposed change comes on wednesday when the professional learning communities meet for 45 minutes before classes start ... on those days school would start at 8:30 for students in kindergarten through intermediate school ... and end at 2:45 and for students in middle and high school school would start at 9:15 and end at 3:30 the change puts students in class for just under six hours a day ... which is why the change needs board approval ... mm "there is a 1975 state law that requires six hours of a minimum school day unless the board approves it otherwise." even with half an hour possibly being cut from the school day rundle still backs the plan ... and even has her own solution ... rr "shorten one class each week, so you're not having the same class that's being shortened every week." lots of ideas are being tossed around and discussed now ... keep in mind this late start proposal is still in the very early planning stages ... and may not even happen ... the board isn't expected to vote on the proposal for several months ... live in madison county ss waay 31 news