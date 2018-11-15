Speech to Text for North Jackson preps for Hokes Bluff

am. i'll out there. coach mark rose is calling this one of north jackson's biggest football games in awhile. the chiefs host hokes bluff friday night in round two of the playoffs, north jackson is having a magical year, they're undfeated and have superman on their team, he goes by the name of lee witherspoon. his record setting performances have caught state wide recognition. but its not a one man show.... senior linebacker travis woodall says north jackson senior class has worked hard for moments like this, when they get to play another very good 10-1 football team in the eagles. they are locked in, every one is pretty focused. i told them they would be rewarded for that. we are hungry, they have great leadership, toughness, they've been in that weight room four and five years we just got a good all around team, they want to win. this game is a treat. two top five teams in 4a going at in in round two?? i know a lot of people will be making the drive up