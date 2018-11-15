Speech to Text for "Coats for Kids" drive kicks off

nat pop "thats a warm coat!" coats for kids donations started piling in thursday at the first donation site- redstone arsenal. "i just like to give....to be able to give, that's a blessing in itself." dawnita wilburn was one of the first to donate a bag of coats during the first day of the collection. she's been donating gently used coats for the last 5 years. " other than the fact that people need them, it cleans out my closet, cause im buying coats every year so why not?" coats for kids is a 4 day donation drive organized by whrp's toni terrell- who stays overnight at the different donation sites to help raise awareness for the need. " its not always about people who are poor in a tax bracket, or they just don't have the means, there's different situations for everyone and we're just here to help." terrell says at the end of the 4 days - people have donated as many as a thousand coats. then- the coats get sent to different agencies like the harris home for children to give them out to those who need them. "its important that the children have warm coats." alyssa ll tag " if you didnt make it out here to redstone arsenal to donate your new or gentlyused coats, dont worry you still have time tomorrow, the crew will be out here tomorrow morning starting at 9 until 4. reporting on redstone arsenal, am waay 31 news." like alyssa said -- the coat drive started today! and you have until sunday to make a donation. waay 31 is a proud co- sponsor with our friends