Well-Traveled Tanner Road Closed for Much Needed Repairs

needed. "crews will be out here all day on thursday and friday, working to improve this well-traveled road. i talked with many folks who live nearby and say this is something that should've been done a long time ago." pkg: brandon eubanks, lives near gray road "i feel like the roads have degraded quickly. we've only lived here for about a year and the roads have changed dramatically just in that amount of time." brandon eubanks takes gray road to work every day.. and during his free time, he's riding his bike on the same road. a road he says has been in poor condition for a while now. brandon eubanks, lives near gray road "the road had just gotten so rough that i was almost having to ride towards the middle of the road, just to dodge the potholes. and just the way the road is so rough, it almost rattled you off the road." while eubanks was hoping the road would be improved.. he was still surprised when he saw "road block" signs on his commute thursday morning. brandon eubanks, lives near gray road "i'm glad they're doing the work, but when a project starts and it goes on and on, you just never know what to expect." according to the commissioner for the district, steve turner, the road is having to be improved after a combination of bad weather and a steady flow of big trucks carrying heavy loads caused the road to fail. but turner says one of the companies partly responsible for the wear and tear on the road is pitching in to help get it fixed. steve turner, limestone county commissioner "rogers group has promised me in the past that they want to be a great community partner, and they're proving that today by donating all the stone it's going to take to make the repairs." something eubanks says he's glad to hear since rogers group owns a rock quarry nearby. brandon eubanks, lives near gray road "seeing how many trucks there are on the road and knowing that they're constantly on it, i am glad to hear that they're pitching in. the quarry is just right over there, so