Speech to Text for Program to Improve Fire Response in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

phillips explains how it would work. i'm here at the huntsville fire department where i talked to the chief about this new system-- if approved -- a business would register with the company knox box and the fire department, then they would have a lock box outside for firefighters to use- something the chief says other cities are already doing "its used universally throughout the fire service throughout the united states" fire chief howard macfarlen told me the idea of a system like this, which could keep damage at bay when a fire breaks out, is nothing new. in the past he's been worried about safety. he tells methis system is different "the technology has caught up to the point where i would say i'm very comfortable with the security of that key if we have it" chief macfarlen told me when firefighters respond to an alarm and there's no obvious sign of a fire they have to wait for the business owner to get there-- sometimes that could take up to an hour, time that could be spent stopping the fire-- or moving on to another when they don't find any problems "it makes a lot of difference if we can get in very rapidly" the business owner would have to purchase the lock box. but chief macfarlen says it could save so much more in the long run ... if the fire department doesn't have to bust through doors or windows to get inside. "when we're in doubt this would give us the ability to make entry and make sure everything is okay" huntsville city council will consider the partnership at its meeting tonight, in about an hour. businesses would have to opt into the program, and it could take some time to get set up... right now, we don't about the cost. in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news