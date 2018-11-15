Speech to Text for Mississippi's Gambling Economy By the Numbers

gambling industry. dan, demetria--i called tunica's visitor bureau and was told the person i needed to speak to wasn't in today-- however--we were able to learn more about the area from the state of mississippi's economic report. according to the 20-16 economic report--- there are 28 licensed casinos in the state.... and more than 60 percent of people who visited the casino's were from out of state. tunica's located in northern mississippi about an hour southwest from memphis tennessee. and it's used to out of state visitors, in fact three out of four visitors to the area's casinos are from out of state. and mississippi's report said the majority of them come from 6 nearby states including alabama. i also learned tourists spent nearly 600 million dollars in tunica county in each of the past few years. that's more than double any other county in the state besides a three county area known as the gulf coast. i'm still waiting to hear back from tunica's visitor center to learn how many buses come to the area each year bringing people that want to go to the casinos. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.