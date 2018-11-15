Speech to Text for Blue Cross Blue Shield Drops Oxycontin Coverage

start as soon as this week. new changes coming for those covered by blue cross blue shield of alabama. the company says it will no longer use oxycontin as one of its preferred drugs. the company says it's trying to help fight the growing opioid epidemic. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to a local doctor's office to find out what this means for patients. blue cross blue shield of alabama announced they'll be dropping coverage of the widely prescribed opioid used for chronic pain. instead they'll cover other drugs including one that is an abuse deterrent. dr. marshall platka from phoenix emergency care told me he thinks this is a good move. "i'm proud of blue cross for doing that because a lot of times i'm not so proud of them and they're choosing the abuse deterrent drug to put people on so they can't get out in the streets and get shot up." dr. platka has a pain management clinic at his office. he prescribes opioids to his patients. each patient signs an agreement to properly use the drug. if they violate it then they are monitored and drug tested. if they have three strikes... "we offer them addiction treatment like suboxone and they no longer have..i don't give them a third day supply. i say, 'this is like you're allergic to it. i'd be wrong to give you any at all. you get none.'" dr. platka told me blue cross blue shield covering alternative drugs is a step in the right direction to help keep opioids off the streets. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. the new policy will go in effect in january. like the rest of the country -- alabama is dealing with the opioid crisis. four counties in north alabama have some of the highest opiod prescription rates in the country. waay-31 first reported the harvard study which looked at the rates by congressional district. district four - which includes dekalb, franklin, lawrence, and marshall counties - has an average of 166 opioid prescriptions per 100 people - twice