Speech to Text for Opening of new high school delayed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information -- we're hearing more from the superintendent of athens city schools after he announced today the new high school will not be opening on time. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from athens after talking with the superintendent and scottie, what did he have to say? dan, demetria.. superintendent holladay said he was disappointed he had to make this announcement today, but he says he's gotten tremendous support from students, parents, and staff. trey holladay, athens city schools superintendent "kicking straight into it, the new high school will not open on monday. that's how superintendent of athens city schools, trey holladay, started his news conference thursday afternoonanswering the question many students and parents have been waiting for. trey holladay, athens city schools superintendent "if i were moving fifteen people, it would have been a real easy task, but moving fifteen hundred people in there on monday morning, with a sunday afternoon finish, was just too close." the new school was inspected today.. and while holladay says the facility passed all inspections.. there are still a few parts of the building that aren't finished yet. trey holladay, athens city schools superintendent "the main entrance, the media center, and our p.e. gymnasium." holladay said, because of thatalong with roadwork and sidewalks that still aren't done due to weatherit wouldn't be an easy start for students. trey holladay, athens city schools superintendent "i'm disappointed for our students. they have been troopers throughout this transition, and i believe they will continue to be until we move onto campus." holladay told me he won't be announcing a new opening date until after the holidays.. and he says it may not be quickly after the holidays.. as they're monitoring the progress day by day. reporting live in athens, sk, waay