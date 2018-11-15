Speech to Text for Athens High School Will Not Open As Planned On Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have new information on breaking news we brought you at the beginning of the newscast... on how the new high school in athens will not open as planned. waay 31's scottie kay is live from athens with more on the plan to get the schedule back on track. i just spoke with athens city schools superintendent trey holladay within the last hour and he said the new high school will not be opening on monday like they had planned. instead, he says it won't open until after the holidays.. and he didn't set a date or a specific timeline.. saying they're going to be assessing everything day by day. now, i asked holladay why the school isn't opening on time and he says it's mostly due to weather.. as the roadwork that's needed to be done isn't finished yet.. and there are a few parts of the school that still aren't finished yet either. holladay told me, despite the news, he's been getting overwhelming support from students and their parents.. saying they don't mind staying at the middle school for now.. as long as everyone is safe. holladay did say that the classrooms are ready.. and some teachers are even already moving their things in today and tomorrow.. but he says the school itself will not be opening until some time after the holidays.. and he says it may not be soon after the holidays. of course, we'll keep you updated as we learn more. reporting live in athens,