Speech to Text for Bus Crash Was Bridge's First Fatal Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to the mississippi highway patrol this is the first fatal accident to happen on that stretch of southbound interstate 269... near byhalia... but the department of transportation tells me, the bridge has only been open for a year. we know the bus crashed as a pre-winter storm moved through the region. the transportation department tells me crews were out salting the roads right around the time when crash happened... "the crew that treated the northbound lane, i'm not sure that they were able to treat the southbound lanes. they were in the process and there was another crew that was resupplying near the time of the bus crash." a woman who survived the crash talked to us last night and said all of a sudden the bus lost control... spun around... and hit the guard rail before flipping over... reporting live in mississippi... kody fisher...