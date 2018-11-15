Speech to Text for Victim was traveling with family

and click on i- team. tonight - we are learning more about one of the victims killed in a mississippi bus crash. you're looking at a picture of betty russell shared with us by her family. the bus crashed yesterday in desoto county mississippi.... 200-miles west of huntsville. it left from huntsville on its way to a casino in tunica. investigators believe the bus hit a patch of ice and flipped. dozens were injured and two women from huntsville were killed. tonight waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville after learning - betty russell was on the bus with 3 other family members. dan, demetria--betty russell's granddaughter told me by phone the family is grieving her loss and is asking for privacy but wantsto thank the community for its support. russell's granddaughter told me she was making the trip with her husband, one of her other granddaughter s along with her granddaughter' s fiance. russell's husband is still in the hospital in tennessee according to family with a head injury and broken arm. the other two family members are out of the hospital one has waay 31 looked deeper into the background of mississippi's gaming industry. according to the state's 2016 economic report-- there were 28 casinos in the state -- and more than 60 percent of visitors were from outside mississippi. tourists spent nearly 600 million dollars in tunica county in the past few years. all that for a county with a population of just about 10,000 people.