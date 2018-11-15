Speech to Text for Bank Robbery Suspect Found

and android devices. new at four... a bank robber caught sleeping on the job! huntsville police found maxwell hayslip asleep in a parking lot ... and later learned he was a suspect in a kentucky bank robbery. police got a call from a woman who was concerned for the man's safety. the woman told waay31s sierra phillips today she went to check on the manto see if he was okay. baisden "we just do our job and you just dont know whats going to happen it can either turn out to be a little small thing or it can blow up exponentially in front of you" huntsville police told me they didn't know what they were walking into wednesday morning ... they were checking on a man asleep in a car, in a parking lot at university and paramount drives. baisden "he didn't know where he was at, time of day, that kind of stuff" standup me "now i actually talked to the woman who found him sleeping in his car in this parking lot she works right next door and she actually came out just to make sure he was okay when she took a look in she thought maybe he'd overdose--- thats when she called police" once police searched the car they found meth -- and then their search took an interesting turn. turner "once we are going through the vehicle we find other evidence to make us believe he was involved in a robbery" turns out he is a suspect in a bank robbery in lexington on tuesday-- and he could be connected to a robbery in tennessee. the witness told me she's glad the situation went smoothly, because it couldn't been much worse. but ... it's all just another day on the job for huntsville police. braisden "its a normal thing for us kinda" laugh in hsv sp waay31 news maxwell hayslip will be moved to a kentucky jail and will face robbery