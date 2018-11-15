Speech to Text for Families say plan is confusing

victims' families in the state of alabama tell us they are "less than impressed" with the parole board's plan to fix its problems. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the waay 31 i-team obtained the report where the parole board defended past mistakes and laid out its plan to stop them from happening again. priorities include creating a new automatic notification system for victims, stopping early paroles for violent offenders and implementing training across the board for all staff. plus, punishment for parole officers who fail to do their job. waay31's breken terry is live in florence after talking to families and questioning the parole board about what the action plan does and does not do. victim advocay groups and victims families tell me the plan is confusing and lacks concrete details. i called the parole board to find out what it thinks about that criticism and the next steps in parole reform. tonia bass's brother bryan hutto was murdered in 2010. the woman who killed him was up for parole earlier this year. bass- you relive it all over again. because of waay 31 i-team stories, governor kay ivey stopped most early parole hearings for violent criminals last month. now the board wants to make that permanent.it's not enough for bass. bass- i don't see what's written in there is going to make much a difference if it's going to take months to implement this. it's written kinda like a pipe dream. bass isn't hopeful because the plan includes ideas that were already supposed to be implemented. including a website for victims and families to check parole status and notifications. i called darrell morgan about bass's concerns.he's the assistant executive director of the parole board. phoner-that's what we want to transfer to is that all victim notification goes through that system but we haven't been able to do that because that system isn't as reliable as it needs to be right now. the parole board's plan doesn't include a way to guarantee the notification system or any other idea is ever put in place. i asked morgan how the board will hold itself accountable. phoner morgan- anything new we bring up on the table and put into play will have a follow up procedure for reviewing it and making sure that it's done correctly and implemented fully. bass told me she's not expecting much. bass- i am not hopeful that they will. i expect to fight because i expect them to mess up again. this is their pattern. morgan tells us their plan can't satisfy everyone, but it's a starting point and there could be more to come. the governor and attorney general have received their plan and must approve it before anything can go forward. in florence bt waay31. the waay 31 i-team uncovered flaws in the state's parole system after the murder of three people in guntersville -- including a 7-year-old boy --in july. jimmy spencer's charged with killing them.we learned he was out on parole at the time and repeatedly violated terms of his parole but was never sent back to prison. our series of stories got the attention of governor kay ivey who issued an executive order demanding change from the parole board.