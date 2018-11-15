Speech to Text for Some Tour Bus Accident Survivors Leave Mississippi Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here on waay 31. we're learning new information this afternoon about the tour bus crash that killed two huntsville seniors ... and injured dozens more. waay 31 was at a hospital in mississippi when survivors were sent home. and we've learned new information about the two women who died. 76-year-old betty russell was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. her family is too heartbroken to talk. we don't have a picture of 61- year-old cynthia hardin ... but we know she was on the bus headed to a casino in tunica with her husband and cousins. many are still in the hospital right now. the bus flipped on i-269 in mississippi yesterday ... as a pre-winter storm moved in. waay 31's kody fisher is live in southaven, mississippi -- with the latest on the survivors' conditions. we know three people are still here at baptist memorial hospital in southaven... and we know one person was released today... they were loaded onto a teague vip express tour bus that is here to help get people back to huntsville following the accident... right now there are six people still at the regional one health medical center that focuses on trauma victims...we don't know their conditions. but we do know four other people were released from that trauma center today. waay 31 tried to talk to survivors who were loaded into the tour bus today... but we were not allowed near it by hospital security... "we asked them this morning and none of them wanted to be interviewed. they just want to go home." a spokesman for the tour bus company told waay 31 the owner of teague v-i-p is here in mississippi and they are paying for hotel rooms for the survivors... and will help transport them back to huntsville... but they did not say exactly when they would do that... reporting live in southaven mississippi... kody fisher... waay 31 news... waay 31 discovered the tour bus company had some previous safety violations. the federal gropu that inspects the buses -- found violations in 4 of the company's 5 prior inspections. however, there was no record of the buses being involved in any crashes before wednesday.... the company's safety rating is listed as