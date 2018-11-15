Speech to Text for 2 Dead, At least 40 injured in crash

this morning-- two people are dead-- and many others are in hospitals in both mississippi and tennessee-- after a tour bus crash along interstate 269 in mississippi. you're looking at one of the victim's 76 year old betty russell. the other victim is is 61 year old cythnia hardin both of huntsville...we are still working to learn more about these victims. we've learned that tour bus left from huntsville-- headed to the casino's in tunica, mississippi waay 31's kody fisher is live in mississippi with this developing story what have you learned since six thirty about the status of the people still in the hospital? e highway patrol will be sending a team out to the crash site some time either today or tomorrow to take measurements tom complete their report... and just within the last hour the spokesman for the baptist memorial hospital in southaven mississippi... told me there are still four people here getting treated for their injuries... we also know this crash sent four people to the trauma one hospital in memphis... i gave them a call... but they could not give me any information without violating hippa law... right now the investigation into the crash is still ongoing... according to the mississippi highway patrol... they believe weather played a roll in the crash... as the bus went over an icy overpass before losing control and flipping over a guard rail... one woman who survived the crash told us last night the bus did not seem to be speeding when the accident happened... reporting live in southaven mississippi kody fisher... waay 31 news... according to a spokesperson, the owners of the bus company, spending time with the injured passengers and providing hotel and food accommodations for everyone involved. they will be transporting everyone back to huntsville once the roads are safe to drive on. the