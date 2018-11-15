Speech to Text for OSHA Investigating Freight-car Plant

kentucky! this morning, osha - the occupational safety and health administration is investigating the death of a woman in a colbert county plant. feightcar america told us angel foster died while on the job wednesday. according to the osha website -- there are complaints against the company from 2017 and 18. two of the more serious were employees exposed to slip and fall hazards and failure to secure a 400