Clear

OSHA Investigating Freight-car Plant

OSHA Investigating Freight-car Plant

Posted: Thu Nov 15 06:22:50 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 06:22:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for OSHA Investigating Freight-car Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kentucky! this morning, osha - the occupational safety and health administration is investigating the death of a woman in a colbert county plant. feightcar america told us angel foster died while on the job wednesday. according to the osha website -- there are complaints against the company from 2017 and 18. two of the more serious were employees exposed to slip and fall hazards and failure to secure a 400
Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events