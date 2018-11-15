Speech to Text for Bus Company Violations

waay31 has been digging for more information in this crash and we've discovered the bus company has a history of prior safety violations. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with where this company is from and just how many violations they've had. the federal motor carrier safety administration found those 4 violations in the company's last 5 inspections. but there is no record of any teague v.i.p. express buses being involved in a crash before yesterday's incident. even though they have a number of inspection violations - the company still has a satisfactory rating. bill, najahe - the charter bus company is teague v.i.p. express - its located in anniston alabama and has a four past safety violations! teague vip express posted this message on their facebook page - hearts and prayers go out to the victims of the crash and please keep everyone in your prayers. take live: the abc station in memphis reports they've talked with the owners son - who says he's never seen his dad so heartbroken. reporting live in huntsville -- sd