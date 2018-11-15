Speech to Text for 2 Killed, Several Injured in Bus Crash

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- we're getting out first look at one of the victims in the mississippi bus crash-- this is 76-year-old betty russell. family sent us her picture about 10 minutes ago. russell-- along with one other person was killed yesterday after a tour bus crash along interstate 269 in mississippi. this morning, waay 31 is all over this story bringing you the latest information. waay 31 has team coverage in desoto county mississippi where the wreck took place. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the hospital where several people are being treated. and waay 31's steven dilsizian is live in huntsville. just within the last twenty minutes a spokesman for baptist memorial hospital... where several of the injured passengers were taken told me she is finding out what the status of those people are now this morning... but she has not gotten that update for me just yet... this bus crash took the lives of 76 year old betty russell and 61 year old cynthia hardin... both of huntsville... and we know 19 of the 44 injured people from the crash were taken to the hospital where i am right now... the last update we had was that at least three of those people are in serious condition... we know 7 other people were taken to a hospital in tennessee and 18 others were taken to methodist hospital olive branch in mississippi... we spoke with a woman who survived the crash last night... who was treated and released from the hospital... who described the deadly crash... "scary! it was scary. i was watching the bus; like, it spent once and the second spin it started picking up speed. i mean, what could you do?" last night the tour bus company involved in the crash... teague vip express... sent a tour bus to pick up people who had been released from the hospital... we still don't know exactly how many people were on the bus when it left last night... but i'm working to find that out... reporting live in southaven mississippi... kody fisher... waay 31 news...