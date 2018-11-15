Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. huntsville city council will meet tonight to discuss turning williams avenue into one lane. take vo: the change is part of a master plan to make downtown huntsville safer for pedestrians. but some council members are concerned the change would create a traffic nightmare huntsville city council will meet at 6 pm bill? this morning, a man accused of robbing a bank in kentucky, is in the madison county jail. he will be extradited back there to face charges. police say maxwell hayslip was arrested when police got a call about him passed out in a car on university drive. this morning, huntsville police are working to identify two of three suspects who used counterfeit money. huntsville police have already identified scott crook. they also believe a woman is involved. police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediatley. this morning governor kay ivey is reviewing the state parole board's new "corrective action plan." she issued an executive order -- stopping all early parole hearings for violent offenders last month giving the board 30 days to come up with a new plan. the a-gand governor's offices -- said the 2 will look over it and meet before making any public statements. turkey's foreign minister says saudi arabia's recommendation of the death penalty for five suspects in the killing of jamal khashoggi doesn't go far enough. turkey is pushing for the 11 suspects indicted this morning to be tried in turkey. they also say saudi arabia needs to reveal who ordered the october 2 killing in the saudi consulate in istanbul. this morning, fire officials in california have confirmed 8 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 59. right now-- 130 people are still missing in butte county and this morning, authorities continue to search for remains. happy today-- the wreaths for veterans organization is going to lay more than 2,000 wreaths on veterans grave sites. volunteers are welcome to meet at maple hill cemetery where more wreaths will be placed starting at 9-30. happening today-- waay 31 along with our co-sponsors-- 94-point-1 whrp-- will start collecting warm winter coats for kids! drop off locations are all listed on our website-- waay tv dot com.