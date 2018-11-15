Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be the next house speaker. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the rain has moved out and now we can see the literal light at the end of the tunnel!we still have to get through today, which will be cloudy and cold, to say the least.a stray sprinkle or flurry is possible this morning, but the 20% chance of precipitation ends by mid morning.tempe ratures only reach the upper 30s today...that's over 25 degrees below average! now, on to the better news.clouds break up tonight and it will be mostly sunny for friday.morning lows are cold again - in the upper 20s, then afternoon highs climb to the mid 50s.a sunny sky continues through the weekend, along with highs near average .looking ahead, thanksgiving and the surrounding days look mainly dry and fairly mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 and the surrounding days look mainly dry and fairly mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.