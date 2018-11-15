Speech to Text for Deadly bus crash in Mississippi

and andrioid devices. new information tonight on the deadly bus crash in mississippi. tonight, we know the names of the 2 huntsville women killed. 70-year-old betty russell and 61-year-old cynthia hardin were identified earlier this evening... tonight, dozens of other people are in the hospital with injuries -- after the bus that left this morning from huntsville flipped over on a slippery mississippi highway... we've been making calls all night - here's what we've learned since 6:30... a representative from "regional one medical center" in memphis confirmed multiple patients from the crash have been admitted... it's one of the only trauma centers in the area... right now the interstate where it happened is open... the national transportation saefty board hasn't decided whether or not they'll send investigators to the crash site... the "federal motor carrier safety administration" said it will not send any investigators - since it doesn't look into individual crashes... in addition - we've also reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies investigating the crash and local media in the area... waay 31 reporters are also hard at work tonight -- trying to learn new information... waay 31's kody fisher is in mississippi at a hospital where several victims are getting treatment... and waay 31's sarah singleterry is in huntsville tonight. we begin with kody. we know 19 people from the crash are here at baptist memorial hospital in southaven mississippi... according to a hospital spokesman... at least three of those people are in serious condition... 7 others were taken to a hospital in tennessee, and another 18 passengers were taken to "methodist hospital olive branch " in mississippi.. according to a woman who survived the accident... the bus was on its way to the casino in tunica... and had picked up people from decatur as well on the way... she says the bus was not speeding when it started to lose control... "scary! it was scary. i was watching the bus; like, it spent once and the second spin it started picking up speed. i mean, what could you do?" right now there is a teague tour bus parked here at the hospital... but i'm still working to find out exactly what its doing here... reporting live in southaven mississippi... kody fisher... waay 31 news... our team coverage continues tonight with waay 31's sarah singleterry... she reached out to dozens of people here in huntsville -- who had loved ones on the bus when it crashed ... she joins us now, live with what she's learned ... in the last hour i talked to someone whose taken bus tours like these before from huntsville to tunica ... she said today's bus left from this ashley furniture homestore on memorial parkway ... and was headed to the fitz casino in tunica ... you're looking at video from the scene at the interstate 269 overpass at highway 78 near the marshall ... desoto county line ... the woman i talked to didn't know anyone on this particular bus ... but said these trips happen often are usually made up of mostly seniors ... she told me these trips to the fitz are sometimes overnight ... but doesnt about this trip in particular ... i reached out to the fitz and didnt get an answer ... the mississippi highway patrol says witnesses told investigators the driver lost control of the bus after crossing an icy overpass ... that's when the bus rolled over on the driver's side ... investigators haven't determined how fast the bus was going ... we'll update you with more information as it becomes available ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news tonight - waay 31 is also learning more about the prior safety complaints logged against the company operating the bus... the federal motor carrier safety administration found violations in 4 of the company's last 5 inspections... despite that - there's no record of any "teague v-i-p express" buses being invovled in crashes before today... and even with those inspection violations -- the company is listed as "satisfactory." the company released a statement earlier today saying "our hearts and prayers go out to victims of this tragedy. please keep everyone involved and families in your prayers." waay 31 reached out to the company multiple times to try and learn more about the bus' route and where in tunica, mississippi it was