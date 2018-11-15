Speech to Text for Jemison track star goes to the swamp

and missouri. a jemison track star put the pen to the paper today, and recieved a full scholarship to a d1 school.... but which one.... tyler davis picked the university of florida over houston today. look at him giving a big chomp chomp. davis says he doens't mind the heat so bring on the swamp, he'll go on to run 100 and 200 meter and says he will run relay or anything else he's asked to. dozens at jemison watched him sign his letter of intent. he picked florida over houston because it just felt like home. as soon as i stepped on the track, i said i've gotta join this, i gotta run with them. they were going fast, it was a must be, as soon as i stepped in i just had to come. the track standout will major in electrical engineering.... davis credits his parents and many coaches including coach burns who spoke today. he says coach burns gave him pizza at a practice and he knew they would get along. ad-lib sports cross