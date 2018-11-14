Speech to Text for Bob Jones has big singing day

playing duke. it is one of the big national signing days... bob jones baseball's austin east signed his letter of intent today. east won't be going too far next year as he heads to u-a-h to pitch for the chargers. he says that while he's excited to go to college he's focused on making u-a-h a better team. i'm really looking forward to it, but i'm really just trying to, you know, throw strikes. just trying to be one of the guys who can come in and really make a difference and help out the team." last season east had a 2 point 793 era - a 7-2 record- and 54 strike outs. unlike many kids in high school - east has only ever been a pitcher for any of the teams he's a part of. east has been on varsity all four years emma jarrett signed at uah for volleyball. congrats to these