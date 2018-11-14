Speech to Text for AAU teammates make college decisions

annie hughes is a senior basketball player at pisgah high school who signed her letter of intent to play ball at auburn next year. going from a pisgah eagle to saying war eeagle!! hughes attended an auburn basketball camp in the summer before her junior year and after she was contacted by the auburn she couldn't believe she was getting recruited by the school she'd been a fan of since she was little. ever since i was a little girl, it's just one of those things, you know mom said 'you're going to play at auburn.' you know and you're just like little barely able to walk and i was like 'yeah, okay!" and you know that never even crossed my mind until just a couple years ago and it was just like heaven sent. it's unreal. hughes was a part of pisgah's road to a nearly perfect season with just one loss - and they won the 3a state title over lauderdale county . hughes was also named to a-s-w-a's 3a first team all state after last season. now this is cool, this next signee is annie's southern stars aau teammate,jasmi ne gracie, from madison academy signed her national letter of intent today to play basketball at u-a-b. she received a full ride to play for the lady blazers. gracie says she fell in love with u-a-b quickly after being recruited by them, really nice and friendly and they just make me feel like i'm at home, like it's my second home. it felt like a puzzle piece coming together." gracie has - two state titles in 2017 and 2018 - being selected to the 2018 north-south basketball all- star team - the 4a girls state championship all tournament team after both championship seasons and