Speech to Text for Marshall County Commissioner Dies at 81

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"i'm here at the marshall co. commission chambers where right now there is an empty seat for district 2 commissioner re martin he served here for 20 years" people here told me today81- year-old r-e martin loved three things: travel, food, and serving the people of marshall county. wednesday's meeting started with commissioners honoring him ...they told me everyone who knew him loved and respected him. and the whole community will miss him mccoy "i've gotten calls from all over the state of alabama today-- just from congressman and different people just wanting to pay their condolences so he's amuch loved man and will be dearly missed" hucheson "he served the county well, he served his district well, he served the whole public of marshall county well and he's going to be dearly missed" the county commission will recommend someone to the governors office to fill the district two seat, but ultimately it will be the governors decision the commission chairman told me last time a commissioner died the process to replace him took a couple of months in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news