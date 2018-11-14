Speech to Text for Man Arrested in Car Break-ins Outside Hotels in Athens

people". new at four...a man is behind bars tonight after a rash of car breakins at limestone county hotels. police say william clark was spotted at several hotels on highway 72 in athens.. and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools over the weekend. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live near some of those hotels.. with reaction from travelers. scottie? dan, demetria.. i spoke with one man who stayed in two different hotels here in athens.. and had the same trailer broken into at both hotels. while he didn't want to go on camera,other travelers tell me they're surprised to hear something like this would happen in athens. carol berry, stays in athens hotels often "i just can't believe that, because this is such a safe area. this is our stopping point." that was carol berry's reaction after hearing william clark is accused of breaking into vehicles at hotels in athens. berry and her husband travel from tennessee to southern alabama frequently.. and have stayed in some of the hotels that were targeted. carol berry, stays in athens hotels often "they are always pleasant. they usually have good, nice rooms, clean, and hot meals for breakfast. we always felt safe." police tell me clark's spree netted him more than eleven thousand dollars worth of tools from trucks and trailers in the hotel parking lots. but thanks to tips and hotel surveillance video, police caught him ... and berry says the incident won't keep her from staying in athens in the future. carol berry, stays in athens hotels often "the hotels, they know they're doing the right thing. and i believe that the officers and those in law enforcement in this area are going to do their jobs. i would say i'd feel safe staying here again." but she says, from now on, when she stays over night, she'll definitely keep an eye out. carol berry, stays in athens hotels often "i'll take precautionary measures to make sure that anything of value will be taken in, but i don't feel like i'll be threatened in any way. i feel like we'll check our surroundings and know that this is a nice stopping point for usa nice area with good people." athens police tell me they recovered most of the stolen property .. but this is an ongoing investigation. thanks to some folks here at the best western, clark is in the limestone county jail tonight. reporting live in athens, sk, waay