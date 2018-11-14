Speech to Text for Realtors in real danger

tonight's waay 31 i-team investigation: realtors in real danger. real estate agents are fighting back against the threat of violence and death on- the- job. many agents are learning self- defense in an industry the department of labor labels a hazardous occupation . because of attacks, sexual assaults . even murder. year after year . killers, kidnappers and rapists target agents . including here in alabama. more and more realtors are learning to fight back . as the real estate industry is warning agents to watch their backs. the state board of realtors is giving continuing education credit for potentially life- saving training. waay31's greg privett shows you how some realtors here are learning to fight for their lives. <<nats of shooting at range > this <nats > didn't come naturally. <cheryl doucette/at homes realty group > "i was terrified! i was scared of me and scared of the guns!" cheryl doucette is confident and empowered now. but, the real estate agent was often scared . spending a lot of her time alone and on the road. she already owned a gun . but lacked the confidence to use it. <nats >she decided to take a realtor self- defense course. <nats > <cheryl > "our job is dangerous. "i want to do this because i want to learn about it. i also know safety is important for me everyday of my life, not just because of my life, but everyday living." <mark moody > tight 22-45-40 "several of my agents have been in situations that they needed some help." mark moody worries about his agents at marmac real estate. they've fought off assaults, attempted rape and other violence. two years ago in lawrence county . man posed as a property seller and groped a realtor. more commonly though . the criminals pretend to be home buyers. moody explained . five years ago, an ex-con just out of prison posed as a buyer. he lured the realtor inside a house for sale in decatur . <22-48-15 >"he had her down on the ground. but, she was able to get out from under him and she ran out the door and ran to the neighbor's house." in it's just- released 2018 safety report . the national association of realtors found: 41% of women who make up more than 60 percent of the real estate agent population . have felt afraid for their safety on the job. for men . it's 20 percent. scary situations happen most frequently at open houses . empty houses . unlocked properties . and with buyers who refused to meet in public places. <nats >michael price is training these realtors to defend themselves. "we don't want these people to get hurt."i think they've always had it in the back of their mind, 'i need to have some type of self-defense.' what if, what if, what if." what if -- criminals attack realtors ... has become all too real. over the past decade . across the u.s. . more than twenty real estate agents have been murdered. one high profile case isbeverly carter. the arkansas realtor's body was found five days after arron lewis killed carter in 2014. lewis posed as a potential buyer. he said he targeted carter "because she was a rich broker." agents can be easy targets. fancy photos on billboards and business cards might make them look like high rollers. <michael price > "they're looking a little polished. so, polished usually means they have some money. maybe have some cash in a wallet. it'd be a quick steal." greg privett "realtors find themselves in threatening situations so often . about half now use safety apps on their mobile phones. the apps let other people pinpoint the location of the realtors. besides this high tech weapon . many real estate agents are packing heat." <nats > the national association of realtors says 12% of women realtors carry guns. for men . it shoots up to 19%. also at 19% . realtors taking self defense courses. <nats >at this continuing ed class . agents are learning how to weaponize their own bodies. <michael > "i'm a realist martial artist. so, i take stuff i've learned from the marine corps, jujitsu, a lot of caw mcgraw, especially." <nats >the training is hands- on. teaching realtors how to slow down or stop an attacker. <nats >"they understand that a firearm is just a tooland the martial arts is just an extension of their own bodies. and so it's something they can carry with them everywhere." <cheryl > "and i was totally ignorant of all of the mechanisms and all of the strategy, the understanding of shooting. and i had to learn in order to be comfortable and in order to acquire skill." back at the shooting range .. cheryl doucette learned she can fight back . <cheryl > "this is just another tool in our beltthat gives you knowledge, that equips you and empowers you. so we can do our jobs better. and the better we do our jobs, the better the outcome for everybody." greg privett waay 31 news.> one way real estate buyers can help realtors stay safe . is by simply understanding why the realtors like to first meet you in their offices. also, being ready to show your driver's license and pre-approval letters