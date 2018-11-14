Speech to Text for Fixing Potholes in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at huntsville public works with the answers. workers here are done for the day but the director told me their work never stops to keep the roads safe for you. "we have a maintenance crew that runs around and they'll drive their routes and they'll identify the areas that need to be addressed." that's what the huntsville public works director told me about the potholes across the city. earlier this year the wet season impacted their ability to fill holes -- but chris mcneese told me the work never stops. he said they continue to fill holes as long as they have the materials on hand to do so. "we use a hot mix sometimes when we're able to get the material. it's all depending on material availability. if we can't get hot mix we use a cold mix to get us by until the hot mix is available." i talked to a postal worker who told me the potholes can be bad at times but she can tell the city is working on fixing the problem. thaicum "i've seen improvement a lot. usually around election time they start paving a lot of roads so kudo for that." mcneese said drivers can report potholes they come across and his crews will fix them as soon as they can. "we'll respond between 1 to 3 days on our potholes. we like to get to them as quick as possible to eliminate that hazard of the traveling public." mcneese told me people can report potholes right through the app huntsville connect -- all you have to do is open the app, click report, select issue type and scroll down to pothole, once you select that you can describe the issue, set the location and then press submit. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay